Best Teacher Awards

Anna Fails (D.V.M., ’87; Ph.D., ’99)

Assistant Professor, College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Department of Biomedical Sciences

Anna Fails is an assistant professor in the Department of Biomedical Sciences, teaching both veterinary and human biology. She began her doctoral studies at CSU in 1994 and began teaching in the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program in 1998. She earned her Ph.D. in 1999. That same year, Anna developed a graduate-level human neuroanatomy class where she remains the coordinator and sole lecturer. Anna originally intended to become a veterinary practitioner but didn’t find it as rewarding as she’d hoped. Though she never intended to become an educator, her doctoral studies required her to take on a teaching assistant role. During this time, Anna discovered her desire to pass along knowledge and instill a love for learning and thought teaching might be a good fit. After 27 years filled with meaningful interactions with students and inspiring the next generation of educators, Anna knows she made the right decision.

"Dr. Fails inspires me by how enthusiastic she is about the content she teaches. She is always a ball of energy and it makes class so much better. She expects us to work and study hard, but she also reminds us to keep doing the things we love."



– Liz Patton, graduate student (’25)